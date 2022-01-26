Magnetar Financial LLC Has $452,000 Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 253,008 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

NYSE SAIL opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

