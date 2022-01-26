Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 22,934 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

