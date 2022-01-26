Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $24.12. Macy’s shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 413,411 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

