Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 71,854 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $610,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $400.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

