Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,704 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $406,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,624. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

