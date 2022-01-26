Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,295 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $719,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.76. 49,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average is $536.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

