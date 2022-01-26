Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $311.40 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.08. 47,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

