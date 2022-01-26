Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,297,892 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.39% of Dover worth $534,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Dover by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,659. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.