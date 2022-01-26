Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.71). Approximately 105,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 130,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.34. The company has a market cap of £199.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

