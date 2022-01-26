Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
