Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

