Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE LUG traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.36. 61,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,324. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

