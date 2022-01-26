Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 7.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.33. 38,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,983,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

