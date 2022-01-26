London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 257,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,787. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

