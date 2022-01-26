Logitech International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 27,104 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 859% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,825 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $922,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

