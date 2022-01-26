Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 21,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.