Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $401.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.36.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

