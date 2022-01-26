LOCGame Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $373,469.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. LOCGame has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $373,469.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

