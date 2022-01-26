Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.40. Livent shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 127,368 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

