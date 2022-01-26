Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,228. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.