LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,858,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LivaNova by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

