LiteCoin Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $1,969.15 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $1,969.15 and $19.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,174.84 or 1.88999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

