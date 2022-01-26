LinkEye (LET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $183,090.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $183,090.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

