Linear Price Tops $0.0237 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Linear has a market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,250,121,183 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

