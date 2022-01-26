Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of Linde worth $558,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $316.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

