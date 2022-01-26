Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

