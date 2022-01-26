Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on LICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

