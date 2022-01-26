Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
