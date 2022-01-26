LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,687,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

