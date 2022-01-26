LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 42,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,687,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
