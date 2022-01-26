Lethean Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,487.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $886,542.31 and approximately $5,487.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.03 or 0.06619419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00290707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00781815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065026 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00389526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00243768 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.