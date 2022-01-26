LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $14.96 million and $153,264.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.