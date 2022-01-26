Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 5,804 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

