Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

