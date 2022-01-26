Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,138. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

