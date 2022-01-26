Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.