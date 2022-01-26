Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,138. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

