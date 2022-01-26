Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

