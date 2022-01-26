KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €73.40 ($83.41) and last traded at €72.80 ($82.73). 9,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.60 ($82.50).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €72.30 and a 200-day moving average of €67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

