Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $104.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. 180,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

