Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 6.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.44. 264,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,009,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 258,734 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

