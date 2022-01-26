Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

