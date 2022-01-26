KNOT Offshore Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.5%.

KNOP stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

