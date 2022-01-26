KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.76.

Shares of KLAC opened at $370.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.40 and a 200 day moving average of $369.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

