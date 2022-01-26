Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

