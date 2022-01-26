Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.