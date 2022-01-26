Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.