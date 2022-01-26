Kings Point Capital Management Has $79,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 77.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

