Kings Point Capital Management Has $123,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

