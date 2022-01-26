Kings Point Capital Management Buys 627 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 220.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

