Kings Point Capital Management Buys 2,750 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

