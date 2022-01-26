Kings Point Capital Management Buys 1,486 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 423.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 507.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.