Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 319 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.